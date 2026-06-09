Navigating Fintech: Inclusion, Innovation, and “Buy Now, Pay Later”

media release: Access to traditional financial institutions remains challenging for low- to moderate-income individuals. Barriers include minimum balance requirements, excessive fees, and credit checks. Financial technologies, or fintech, have emerged as a potential path to broaden financial inclusion and reshape how families participate in financial systems. This webinar convenes three leading experts to examine how fintech options operate for financially vulnerable populations. First, we’ll explore how "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) loans impact homeownership, highlighting how these short-term credit platforms can complicate a borrower's ability to qualify for and repay a mortgage. Next, we’ll examine the demographics and motivations driving BNPL trends. While financially secure users tend to value the interest-free convenience of BNPL loans, users with fewer financial resources have tended to use BNPL loans because it was the only way to afford the purchase. Finally, we will look beyond single fintech apps to explore the broader financial landscape of low-income parents. While they may piece together fintech, mobile apps, and prepaid cards alongside traditional bank accounts to avoid heavy fees—financial management of this sort is very challenging to maintain. Join us to learn whether and how digital financial technologies have become part of navigating financial well-being across the income spectrum.

Presenters:

Michael Neal, Senior Fellow, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Alicia Lloro, Principal Economist, Federal Reserve Board of Governors

J. Michael Collins, Professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs and School of Human Ecology, University of Wisconsin-Madison