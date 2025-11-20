Navigating Hazards Ahead

media release: OutReach is launching a new collaborative conference between our Harm Reduction and Brain Health initiatives. The grassroots conference titled "Hazards Ahead: A Harm Reduction Conference for Collective Care and Healing" is taking place November 20-21 at Madison College's Truax campus. Through learning, paradigm shifting and community capacity building, our goal is that every person will leave equipped with the connections, support and practical tools needed for enacting change within their communities. We've got a great slate of speakers so far and invite you to join us.

You'll find more information, including information on how to register on our conference website, www.outreachmadisonlgbt.org/ navigatinghazards. To stay up to date with updates about presenters, conference logistics and more keep an eye on our social media, or RSVP to our Facebook event page!

Thursday, Nov 20th: 9am-4pm

Friday, Nov 21st: 8:30am - 4:30pm