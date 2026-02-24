Navigating the Psychology of Marketing

media release: Join the Madison Chapter of the American Marketing Association for a discussion led by Mike Schuster of FiddleSmart Marketing. He will break down five core psychological principles and look at real marketing tactics across a clear spectrum, from helpful influence to increased pressure and ethical risk.

Marketing runs on psychology. Social proof. Scarcity. Reciprocity. Authority. Loss aversion. You’re already using them (yes you, marketer). Is your marketing influencing thoughtfully or creating unintended pressure? Get clarity in the gray zones where most marketing lives.

Thoughtful, practical, and breakfast-hour friendly. Register today!