media release: Learn how to get around the city with help from Metro Transit! Whether you're looking to navigate the bus system or find alternative options, these helpful information sessions led by Metro employees will connect you to the services that are right for you. Several sessions are planned in library locations between January and March 2024.

Navigating the Bus System with Metro

Learn how to use Metro Transit’s fixed route city bus service(link is external). Topics include using Google Maps, Transit, and other digital options; paper schedules and phone service; and discounted fare options. Metro employees will answer your questions about bus travel and provide one-on-one assistance in English and Spanish.

No registration required; all are welcome.