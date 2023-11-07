Navigating the Bus System with Metro
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Learn how to use Metro Transit’s fixed route bus service. Topics include how to use Google Maps, Transit app and other digital options; reading paper maps and schedules; and learning more about discounted fare options.
Metro employees will be available to answer questions and provide one-on-one assistance in English and Spanish.
