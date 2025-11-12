media release:Our next virtual Triad presentation is November 12 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "Navigating the Dementia Journey: Resources from the Alzheimer's Association." The presentation will be given by Heidi Neeley, the program coordinator with the Alzheimer's Association Madison Office.

Facing Alzheimer’s or another dementia can feel overwhelming, but with the right tools and support, families can navigate the journey more safely and successfully. The Alzheimer’s Association offers free, trusted resources including a 24/7 Helpline, ALZNavigator for personalized planning, ALZConnected for online community support, local support groups, and educational programs. Whether you’re a caregiver, professional, or concerned friend, we’re here to help every step of the way.

To join this virtual program, please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org for the Zoom link.