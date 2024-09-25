Navigating the Shadows: Adoption, Trauma, and Substance Misuse

media release: This online session explores the connection between adoption-related trauma and substance misuse. Featuring Peter Bork, adoptee in recovery, and Chris Vittetoe, adoptee, certified recovery coach, and founder of Gracewalker Ventures, participants will gain insights into the challenges and healing paths related to adoption and substance misuse.

Living Kindness is committed to creating a nurturing environment where individuals can find strength, hope, and holistic growth. These events offer a valuable opportunity for community members to connect, heal, and empower themselves and others facing similar challenges.

For more information and to register, please visit livingkindness.net or contact kindness@ livingkindness.net