ONLINE: Navigating Transitions

The event is free and open to the public.

Dealing with change can be extremely painful, especially when the change does not meet our expectations. During this Healthy Minds @Work quarterly webinar, learn skills to navigate the changing circumstances we find ourselves in--like transitioning back to the office--during the pandemic and beyond.

Presenter Bio: Stephanie Wagner, M.A., M.M., NBC-HWC

Stephanie’s passion for holistic well-being started with an interest in meditation, after years of work in corporate professional development, that led her to study with some of the world’s most renowned teachers like Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, Tsoknyi Rinpoche, Sharon Salzberg, and Jetsun Khandro Rinpoche. Stephanie is inspired to bring mindfulness practice to as many people as possible and does this through her work as a trainer with Healthy Minds Innovations and as a facilitator with a global meditation community.

Stephanie is an accredited health and well-being coach (NBC-HWC), meditation teacher, group fitness instructor (NETA-CGEI), and wellness educator with a master’s degree in Integrative Health and Well-Being Coaching from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Spirituality and Healing.