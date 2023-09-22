media release: Navigating Well illuminates the intersection of disability and mental health. This collection of shorts explores the mental health journeys of people with disabilities and how they navigate a challenging healthcare system. The pieces offer a range of stories told in varied theatrical styles from the realistic and heartfelt Not Always a Parent to the absurd fantasy of Wait and Chill.

Pieces include:

“Not Always a Parent”: written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar

“…Yeah”: written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar

“Wait and Chill”: written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Wendy Prosise

“Dr. James”: written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar

“Just Having a Bad Day” written by KelsyAnne and Sarah Jo Schoenhaar

Show times are Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays and Sunday at 2PM, September 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 & October 1st, 2023

All performances at the Mary DuPont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin St. Madison, WI 53713

Suggested donation is $15 per person for general admission and $5 for students, seniors & people with disabilities. Go to http://encorestudio.org/ticket s - follow the links for payment.

ABOUT ENCORE STUDIO FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS:

Founded in September of 2000, Encore was the first professional theater company for people with disabilities in Wisconsin and one of very few in the United States. Encore’s home theater is the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre at Encore Studio, in Madison, WI; Encore also plays to conferences in Madison, throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Many of the Encore repertory actors have also appeared elsewhere in professional theater, video and film.

Encore has produced over fifty original productions focusing on people with disabilities.