ONLINE: Navigating Your Restaurant Through COVID-19

Restaurants are going through an unprecedented time. In today's market you either adapt or perish. The pandemic has left many restaurant owners struggling for answers. Never has it been so important to operate your establishment as efficiently as possible and create new revenue streams. Adaptation is the key.

Topics:

Safely reopening your restaurant

Pivoting into new revenue streams

Profits & cash flow analysis

Marketing during a pandemic

Operating in the “new normal”

Jason Schleip, the SBDC’s lead consultant for the Wisconsin Restaurant Initiative, and William Ryan, UW-Madison Division of Extension Downtown & Business District Educator, are offering webinars to help address all of these issues; the next one is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

To Register, go to: https://wisconsinsbdc. org/restaurants/