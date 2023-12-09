Navy League of the US-Madison Council Fundraiser

media release: Saturday Dec. 9 starting at 1:00 PM the Navy League of the US - Madison Council will hold its annual Army Navy game fund raiser, at the Otis Sampson American Legion Poat 59 at 803 N. page St. Stoughton, WI.

The public is invited to enjoy the game, along with games/door prizes, 50/50 raffles and the Sea Services and Silent Auction drawings. Food from Mission BBQ at $10/plate will be available as well as wide range of beverages to purchase.

All fund raised are used for programs that support the men, women and families of the U.S. Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchjant Marine.