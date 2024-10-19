NCAA Cross Country Pre-Nationals

media release: The 2024 Wisconsin Pre-Nationals - scheduled for Saturday, October 19 - serves as a precursor to the 2024 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. To date we have received commitments from 84 women’s teams and 74 men’s teams.

This year’s Pre-Nationals will consist of three races for each gender. Teams will be selected for the championship race, B-race, and open race by a neutral seeding committee. Seeding will be based on the most recent USTFCCCA National and Regional rankings. Each team will be permitted up to EIGHT athletes in the race they are selected for. Teams competing in the Championship or B race will also be permitted to run up to THREE additional athletes in the “open” race.

All races will be held on the beautiful Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, which opened in 2009 and is located adjacent to University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

Women's “A” Race - 10 a.m.

Men's “A” Race - 10:40 a.m.

Women's “Open” Race - 11:20 a.m.

Men's “Open” Race - 12 p.m.

Women's “B” Race - 12:40 p.m.

Men's B" Race - 1:20 p.m.