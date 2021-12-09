NCAA Volleyball Tournament

press release: For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin volleyball team will compete in the NCAA Regional semifinals. The Badgers host regional play for the fifth time in program history, including for the first time since 2019, when they host the NCAA Madison Regional on Thursday and Saturday in the UW Field House.

No. 5 Baylor (22-5) takes on Big Ten Conference foe No. 12 Minnesota (21-8) in the first regional semifinal at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The fourth-seeded Badgers (27-3) face No. 13 UCLA (25-5) in the second regional semifinal at 4 p.m. Semifinal winners advance to play in the regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m. All matches air live on ESPNU.

Wisconsin advanced to regional play after sweeping Colgate and Florida Gulf Coast in the first and second rounds, respectively, of the NCAA tournament last weekend in the Field House.

The Badgers are 11-7 all time in regional semifinals. UW has advanced to the regional final the last three seasons in a row, including two NCAA final four appearances.

All-session tickets for NCAA regional matches go on-sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. Single-session tickets go on-sale beginning at 9 a.m. day of match. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office (Gate 1, Camp Randall Stadium), over-the-phone by calling 1-800-GO-BADGERS or 608-262-1440, or online at UWBadgers.com. If available, tickets will be sold at Gate C of the Field House day of match.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Dec. 9: Baylor vs. Minnesota 2 p.m.; Wisconsin vs. UCLA 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 Regional Final 7 p.m.

All-Session Ticket Prices for NCAA Regionals:

Prime Reserved All-Session Ticket Package (all ages) $25.00

Reserved All-Session Ticket Package (all ages) $20.00

General Admission All-Session Ticket Package: Adult $16.00

All-Session Ticket Package: Youth (age 2-17) or Senior (age 55+) $12.00

All-Session Ticket Package: College Students $8.00

Single-session tickets are available for purchase online at UWBadgers.com beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 9.

Single-Session Ticket Prices for NCAA Regionals:

Prime Reserved Single-Session Ticket (all ages) $15.00

Reserved Single-Session Ticket (all ages) $12.00

General Admission Single-Session Ticket: Adult $9.00

Single-Session Ticket: Youth (age 2-17) or Senior (age 55+) $7.00

Single-Session Ticket: College Students $5.00