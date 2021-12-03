NCAA Volleyball Tournament

press release: For the ninth-straight season and for the 25th time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were selected as the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will host first and second round matches on Friday-Saturday in the UW Field House.

Texas Tech (17-12) takes on Florida Gulf Coast (26-5) in the opening first-round match on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before Wisconsin (25-3) faces off against Colgate (18-9) at 7 p.m. First-round winners advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Field House.

"No matter how many years you're doing this, it's still really exciting to hear your team's name called," head coach Kelly Sheffield said. "Our players have been a part of these for quite a few years and you saw the excitement from them. They're excited about playing. There's something about being in a single-elimination tournament that is just awesome. We're excited about being able to represent this university. We're excited about being able to play in the Field House this weekend. We're going to try to soak up every minute that we can and we're going to try to play the best volleyball of the year, starting this weekend.

"It doesn't matter whether you are in this tournament every year or if this is your first time. Players don't ever forget tonight. The anticipation and all of that is cool. I like to try to soak that in."

The Badgers hold a 54-24 (.692) all-time record in the program’s 24 NCAA tournament appearances. UW is 26-8 under Sheffield in eight years in the championship, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season, including three appearances in the national championship final four.

Wisconsin has been a top-four seed in the tournament four other times -- a No. 1 seed in 2020, a No. 4 seed in 2019, a No. 3 seed in 2016, and a No. 4 seed in 2014.

Eight Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference, with Wisconsin, the 2021 conference champion earning the conference’s automatic bid and the highest seed in the league. Four other league teams also received top-16 seeds -- Purdue (6), Ohio State (9), Nebraska (10), and Minnesota (12).

TICKET INFORMATION:

First and second round all-session tickets go on-sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, online at UWBadgers.com, over-the-phone by calling 608.262.1440 or 1.800.GO.BADGERS, or in-person by visiting the McGinnis Family Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office (1440 Monroe Street, Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium) during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Monday – Friday). All-session tickets include one ticket for both first-round matches on Friday, Dec. 3 and one ticket for the second-round match on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Single-session tickets for the first and second rounds go on-sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Available Ticket Prices:

All-Session

Reserved: $15 (all ages)

General Admission Adult (age 18+): $12

General Admission Youth (age 2-17) or Senior (age 55+): $8

General Admission College Student: $3

Single-Session (On sale Friday at 9 a.m.)