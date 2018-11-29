NCAA Volleyball Championship Regional Round

press release: For the sixth-straight season and for the 22nd time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were selected as the No. 6 seed in the 2018 championship bracket and will host first and second rounds in the UW Field House on Thursday and Friday.

“You have 64 teams that are still playing and I’m sure there are 64 teams that are excited about the opportunities that are in front of them. We are certainly one of them,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It’s cliché but it’s true, you can’t take anything for granted at this time. You’re excited about playing but you’re locked in on the opportunities that are in front of you.”

Wisconsin (22-6) will face Green Bay (20-10) in the first round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Northern Iowa (24-9) faces off against Pepperdine (21-8) in the opening first-round match at 5 p.m. First-round winners will face off on Friday at 7 p.m. for the right to advance to regional play.

“We feel good about the progression we’ve made this season and I like the progression we’ve made heading into the tournament,” added Sheffield. “I think you want to go into the tournament being tested, which certainly we have in this league. You want to go in (to the tournament) getting better and improving. You want to go in healthy and you want to go into the tournament confident. I think we’re that.

“We like where we’re at and but it doesn’t guarantee anything. You have to prep and be ready and perform when the lights come on.”

The Badgers hold a 43-21 (.672) all-time record in the program’s 21 NCAA tournament appearances. UW is 15-5 under Sheffield in the NCAA tournament, advancing to at least the Sweet 16 round of play each season.

Wisconsin has been a top-10 seed in the tournament six times since seeding began in 2000. UW was not seeded last season, traveling to 14th-seeded Iowa State for first and second round matches. The Badgers swept Marquette and the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, advancing to regional play in Palo Alto, California, falling to third-seeded Stanford in four sets.

Seven Big Ten Conference teams made it into the NCAA tournament, including No. 2-seed Minnesota and No. 3-seed Illinois.

TICKET INFORMATION: All-session tickets for NCAA First and Second Round matches go on-sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Single-session tickets go on-sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. day of match. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office (Gate 1, Camp Randall Stadium), over-the-phone by calling 1-800-GO-BADGERS or 608-262-1440, or online at uwbadgers.com. Additionally, tickets will be sold at Gate C day of match.

To qualify as a group order, a minimum of 15 tickets must be purchased at one time. There are no refunds or exchanges for tickets purchased.

Ticket Prices:

All-Session

Prime Reserved - $18

Reserved - $15

General Admission Adult - $12

General Admission Youth/Senior - $8

General Admission College Student - $3

Single-Session (Not available until Nov. 29)

Prime Reserved - $10

Reserved - $9

General Admission Adult - $7

General Admission Youth/Senior - $5

General Admission College Student - $2

General Admission Group Adult - $5

General Admission Group Youth/Senior - $3