NCAA Volleyball Tournament Open Practice

press release: Badgers fans can kick off the 2019 NCAA volleyball tournament a day early with two special events. All four teams participating in Friday’s first-round matches will be practicing on Thursday in the UW Field House. Fans are invited to watch the teams practice to get a preview of this weekend’s NCAA action. Fans can enter Gate B or Gate C and admission is free.

Thursday – Open Practice schedule

12 – 1:30 p.m. UCLA

1:40 – 3:10 p.m. Notre Dame

3:20 – 4:50 p.m. Wisconsin

5 – 6:30 p.m. Illinois State

In addition, the Badgers’ 2019 Big Ten Championship trophy will be on display in Bucky’s Locker Room, located inside Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium. from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Fans can take photos with the trophy as well as purchase championship attire in the store.

The Badgers were selected as the No. 4-seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and host first and second round matches on Friday-Saturday in the UW Field House. UCLA (18-11) takes on Notre Dame (19-9) in the opening first-round match on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before Wisconsin (22-6) faces off against Illinois State (22-11) at 7 p.m. First-round winners advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Field House.

All-session (three matches) general admission tickets are on sale now while limited reserved and general admission single day tickets will go on sale on Friday at 8:30 a.m.