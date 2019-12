Badgers vs.Texas A&M 1 pm, Hawaii vs. Nebraska 3:30 pm, 12/13; winners 5 pm, 12/14.

press release: Wisconsin is hosting the Regional Rounds of the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the UW Field House on Friday & Saturday, December 13 & 14. All-Session tickets on-sale Monday, December 9 at 8:30am.