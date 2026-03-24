NCAA Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament

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Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: 

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has earned a No. 3 seed in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and has advanced to the quarterfinal round after defeating Oregon State and No. 2 seed Miami (FL).

The Badgers will now host Harvard in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will stream on ESPN+.

This will be the second-ever meeting between Wisconsin and Harvard, with the first coming on Dec. 15, 2006, in Madison. Wisconsin won that matchup, 86-66.

Wisconsin will look to become the third straight team from the Big Ten Conference to capture the WBIT title, following championships by Illinois in 2024 and Minnesota in 2025.

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Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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