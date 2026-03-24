NCAA Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament

media release:

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has earned a No. 3 seed in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) and has advanced to the quarterfinal round after defeating Oregon State and No. 2 seed Miami (FL).

The Badgers will now host Harvard in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will stream on ESPN+.

This will be the second-ever meeting between Wisconsin and Harvard, with the first coming on Dec. 15, 2006, in Madison. Wisconsin won that matchup, 86-66.

Wisconsin will look to become the third straight team from the Big Ten Conference to capture the WBIT title, following championships by Illinois in 2024 and Minnesota in 2025.