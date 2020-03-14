NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament

press release: A familiar opponent awaits the No. 2 Wisconsin women's hockey team in the NCAA quarterfinals, as the Badgers will host Clarkson in an NCAA quarterfinal game on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Puck drop between the Badgers and Golden Knights is set for 2 p.m. CT and tickets for the anticipated showdown will go on sale on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. on UWBadgers.com. UW has sold out its last six NCAA quarterfinals, including last year's game that sold out in minutes.

"I can speak for everyone and especially us six seniors when I say that we are absolutely ecstatic to have one more game at LaBahn Arena," UW captain Mekenzie Steffen said. "We are so grateful to have such a solid fanbase and a community that supports us through it all. There is no doubt that we have the best fans in the country and we can't wait to play in front of them in Madison one last time."

The Badgers are 4-1-1 all-time against Clarkson, including a 1-1 ledger in postseason games and a 1-0-1 record at LaBahn Arena.

The 2019-20 WCHA regular-season champions, Wisconsin enters the NCAA postseason with a 28-5-3 record and are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team tournament. UW is led by a forward trio of Abby Roque, a top-three finalist for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, Daryl Watts, the NCAA leader in assists and points, and Sophie Shirley, who is only one goal away from becoming only the sixth Badger to record 30 goals in a season.

The Golden Knights enter Saturday's matchup with a 25-6-6 record after finishing runner-up in the ECAC behind Cornell. Clarkson also boasts a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top-three finalist in Elizabeth Giguere, who leads the NCAA with 37 goals this year.

Streaming and radio information for Saturday's game will be released later this week.

The winner of Wisconsin and Clarkson will advance to the 2020 NCAA Women's Hockey Frozen Four, held at Agganis Arena in Boston, March 20-22.