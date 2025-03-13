NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament

media release: The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team will make its 12th-straight NCAA tournament appearance next weekend in Madison as UW was announced as the top seed in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament, the NCAA announced on Sunday morning.

Wisconsin will host Clarkson and Boston University on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. before the winner of that game will play the Badgers on Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

This weekend will mark the 19th time the Badgers have made the NCAA tournament, the second most appearances in NCAA history. Wisconsin has won seven NCAA championships, the most of any team in the country.

This marks the eighth time that UW will host NCAA tournament action at LaBahn Arena as UW is 7-0-0 all-time in NCAA tournament contests at LaBahn Arena, outscoring opponents 32-2.

Wisconsin is 6-0-0 all time against Boston University, including a 2-0-0 record in the NCAA tournament. The Badgers defeated the Terriers 4-1 in the 2011 NCAA Championship before earning a 5-1 win in the NCAA Regional round at LaBahn Arena in 2015.

The Badgers are 5-1-1 in seven meetings with Clarkson with the last three meetings taking place in the NCAA tournament. UW defeated Clarkson in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four and in the NCAA Regional Semifinal round in 2022.

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will take place at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on March 21 and 23.

Ticket Information

Tickets for both games at the Wisconsin Regional will go on sale on Monday, March 10 starting at 9 a.m. For NCAA tournament games, all seating will be reserved seating and standing room tickets will also be available. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students will be $6. There will be a $2 fee per ticket as well. Fans are strongly recommended to pre-purchase tickets through the UW Ticket Office by visiting www.UWBadgers.Com or by calling 1-800-GO-BADGERS.

Parking Information

Parking will be available on the day of each game for $5 in Lots 29, 46 and 91. ADA parking will also be available in Lots 48 and 87. Parking will be available on a first-come first-served basis. There will not be any digital presold parking passes.