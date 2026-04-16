NCBA Div. III Baseball District IV Playoffs

media release: 2026 District Playoffs will take place May 1-3 The NCBA makes every effort to host each District Playoff in a location that is neutrally geographic for all teams that make up the region. Sites do change from year to year, so be sure to check back often as location and tournament updates will be posted as soon as specifics are finalized.

Division III within the NCBA is broken down into 4 Districts. Each District Playoff will feature 4 teams in a double elimination style tournament.

All 4 District Playoff winners will move onto the 2026 Division III World Series.

All District Playoff Brackets:CLICK HERE

District IV: May 1 – May 3, 2026, Ziggy Park Ball Field, 6675 Pederson Crossing Blvd, DeForest.