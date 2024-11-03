NEA Big Read Book Discussion

media release: Join us to discuss Kao Kalia Yang's The Latehomecomer, as part of the NEA Big Read. Focusing on the theme of Where We Live, discussions will engage with Yang's memoir about her family's story—and the story of the Hmong people—their immigration to Minnesota when Yang was only six years old, and their transition to life in America. We'll talk about complex notions of identity, family, migration, immigration, and home, and consider what stories we may have to tell as well.