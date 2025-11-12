media release: The South Asia Book Award proudly presents the 2025 Winner in the Young Adult Category, The Salt Thief, by Neal Bascomb.

The Salt Thief: Gandhi’s Heroic March to Freedom

The dramatic story of Gandhi and India’s long march to freedom by award-winning author Neal Bascomb.

In 1930, the Indian people, long ruled by their British occupiers, were at a breaking point. No more could many stand the terrible demands of colonial rule. At this pivotal moment, Mohandas Gandhi, who had suffered firsthand for decades the cruelty of his oppressors, saw an opportunity to win his people’s freedom. And so, Gandhi led a small band of his followers on a grueling march from his ashram in western India to the Arabian Sea. After 24 days and 241 miles under a withering sun, the marchers arrived on the Dandi seashore. There, Gandhi scooped up a handful of salt to protest the much-hated British salt tax, demonstrating to the world the injustice of Britain’s yoke and setting the stage for a popular national uprising.

In the dramatic months that followed, Gandhi led acts of nonviolent resistance against the British Raj across the country that would eventually culminate in a brutal crackdown. But Gandhi and those who bravely stood with him faced arrest, beatings, and even bullets without ever raising a hand in retaliation.

These events inspired India to demand its liberty from Britain, awakened the world to a movement that would forever change the course of history, and inspired generations of freedom fighters all over the globe.

Award-winning author Neal Bascomb chronicles what was arguably Gandhi’s most notable campaign in his struggle for India’s independence. His focus on nonviolent protest and revolutionary action introduces young readers to a pivotal historical moment with timely implications for today’s world.