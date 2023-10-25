Near West Watershed Study

media release: The city of Madison completing a watershed study in the Near West watershed. The city of Madison contracted with an engineering consulting firm to complete the study. The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations.

For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.

A public information meeting has been scheduled for this watershed for 6:30 p.m., Oct. 25, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.