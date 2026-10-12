media release: This Thursday, Los Angeles–based artist Amir H. Fallah will join UW–Madison Printmaking Professor, Associate Dean of the Arts, and Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art Faisal Abdu’Allah in the Tandem Press studio for Needle & Thread: Vinyl Records in Artistic Practice. Shaped around a curated selection of vinyl tracks, the conversation will explore the ways music influences identity, emotion, and memory. Drawing on their personal histories and broader cultural narratives, Fallah and Abdu’Allah will consider how music can become a powerful medium for storytelling, connecting individual experience to the shared rhythms of everyday life and artistic practice.

This event is free and open to the public, but please RSVP.

friends of Tandem Press and the Evjue Foundation.