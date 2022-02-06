Negentropy

media release: A multimedia, collaborative, intuitive art event exploring chaos, order, and becoming anew throughout the transitions between. Five local artists of different mediums come together for this collective effort. Visionary artist Serendipity Stage will be live painting and moving to the evolving piece, alongside two of UW’s most talented dancers- Tye Trondson and Aki Burayidi. Their improvisatory dance will work in communication with the music provided by- violinist and sound manipulator Sahada Buckley and bassist Andy Jones. The audience will have the opportunity to participate in the art experience by contributing drawings influenced by the performance to the final product, making this an immersive arts experience.

