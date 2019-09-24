Negotiating Your Lease

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: The decisions you make during lease negotiation can profoundly affect your business’s bottom line. You will learn how to effectively negotiate lease terms, and the roles and responsibilities of the landlord and lessee. Free.

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-257-5450
