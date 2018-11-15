Nehemiah Center Annual Celebration

press release: You are invited to join Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development for a celebration of our exciting year and to hear about what is in store for next year. We want to share with you some of the exceptional stories and people involved in our work.

Last year we celebrated our 25th Anniversary but there is so much more that is coming in 2019! Please join us for an evening of light refreshments and time to connect with one another as we hear from Dr. Gee about Nehemiah's vision for a stronger Madison for all.

Thursday, November 15, 2018, 5:30-7 PM, Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Road

5:30PM: Light Refreshments

6PM: Update and Big News

7PM: Dessert and Mingling with Staff