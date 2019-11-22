Nehemiah Center End of Year Celebration

press release: 2019 was a big year of growth and mobilizing! You are invited to join us for a celebration of Nehemiah's exciting year and to hear about what is in store for next year. We want to share with you some of the exceptional stories and people involved in our work.

Please join us for an evening of light refreshments and time to connect with one another as we hear from Dr. Gee about Nehemiah's vision for a stronger Madison for all.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2019

6-8 PM: Light Refreshments and Update

8-9 PM: Mingle and Meet Staff

UPPER HOUSE, 365 E Campus Mall #200, Madison, WI 53715