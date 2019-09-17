Nehemiah Center & Justified Anger Update

press release: Nehemiah and the Justified Anger initiative have a lot planned for this year and the future. We want to invite our volunteers and donors to be stay connected to our work at this special event.

Please join the Nehemiah staff for an update on the work being done and what is in store. Also, use this time to introduce your friends, colleagues, and associates to the work of Nehemiah. We so appreciate your partnership in building a Stronger Madison for All by uplifting the African American community that we want to give you the opportunity to stay connected to our vision.

RSVP

Tuesday, Sept 17

8:30-9:30 AM (Update)

9:30-10:30 AM (Connecting and Questions)

Fountain of Life Church 633 W Badger Rd Madison, WI 53713