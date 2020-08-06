Nehemiah Fundraiser

Q: What’s all-outdoors, all-picnic table, social-distance compliant, and features local craft beers? A: The Olbrich Biergarten, on the shore of Lake Monona. The venue is hosting a steady stream of benefits this summer, with a special emphasis on groups working to promote equity in Madison. This evening benefits Nehemiah: Center for Urban Leadership Development in its goal of empowering African Americans to bring about hope, transformation and justice. All profits benefit the organization.

press release: The team at the Biergarten at Olbrich Park wishes to state, publicly and proudly, our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and all those pushing for justice and equity. One of our founding goals is to be a welcoming place for all members of the community, and we are committed to using our resources to support an inclusive Madison. On this community benefit night, all profits will benefit Nehemiah's Center for Urban Leadership Development.

The Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development works to engage the greater Madison community to empower African American individuals, families, and communities to bring about hope, transformation, and justice.

https://nehemiah.org/jointhestruggle