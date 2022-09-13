Nehemiah: Stories of Impact

media release: Join the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, president and founder of Nehemiah, as he hosts a live storytelling gathering featuring special guests from Nehemiah's history of Black community impact. As a part of Nehemiah's 30th Anniversary celebration this year we want to share personal stories of serving and empowering the Madison Black community, told by the people that are Nehemiah family.

As a preacher, author, podcaster, activist, and griot, the Rev. Dr. Gee is a master storyteller that draws listeners into his experience and leaves them laughing, thinking, and inspired in equal measure. Don’t miss this special evening honoring the tradition of oral storytelling and community connection.