RSVP for Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Community Fish Fry at Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S Mills St., Madison WI 53715 5 - 7pm, Friday April 9.

It's fish fry time! Neighborhood House (29 S. Mills St) is partaking in a long-time Wisconsin tradition and will be serving up a Community Fish Fry on Friday, April 9, from 5 - 7 pm. Please sign up here: https://forms.gle/ byqXaVYmNN9cDkzk6 to reserve your orders and help us plan accordingly.

Each individual portion consists of three fish fillets, homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, slice of rye bread, and a beverage.

Each portion is $15 with all proceeds going toward Neighborhood House youth programming. Payment will take place at the time of the actual order, no payment is due beforehand. Cash/check only.

Pick-up will take place on Friday, April 9 (5 - 7 pm) in our back parking lot. Please give your name and then fish fries will be made to order. All orders are to-go. Weather depending, there will be some outdoor seating available.

Pre-registration is required, but some limited day of/walk-up orders will be taken for a cost of $20.

Please let us know if you have questions at info@neighborhoodhousemadison. org! We hope to see you there!!