Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: For this month's community meal, we are offering a take and bake lasagna prepared by our teen cooking enrichment camp! We have been working hard at the Madison Community Experience, developing our skills in the kitchen and we are so excited to be preparing and distributing August's Community Meal!

There is will be a meat and a vegetarian option and the meal pick up will be Thursday, August 19, from 4-6 pm! Sign up to reserve your meal!

Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison.

Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St. In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick and we'd love to come in and show you what we have! Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

Este mes, nosotros estamos ofreciendo una lasagna para llevar que estará preparada por los jóvenes que están en nuestra campamento de cocina! Hemos trabajando mucho en Madison Community Experience, desarrollando nuestras habilidades en la cocina y nosotros estamos muy emocionados para preparar y distrubuir la cena comunitaria para agosto!

Se puede recoger la cena, jueves el 19 de agosto entre 4 y 6pm en Neighborhood House. Estamos ubicados en 29 S. Mills St. Madison, Wi y puede recoger su cena en el parqueadero detrás del edificio que queda por Milton St.

Además de la cena comunitaria, tenemos una dispensa de alimentos que tiene muchos productos agrícolas frescos y comida enlatada. Si usted está interesado en utilizar ese servicio, porfavor, coméntanos cuando recoge su cena y nos gustaría mostrarle lo que tendremos.

Cualquier pregunta o duda puede enviar un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org

¡Nos vemos el 19 de agosto!