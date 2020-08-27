Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Neighborhood House will be handing out ready to bake, homemade Mac and Cheese on August 27, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal!

The Mac and Cheese will be available for pick up on Thursday from 4-6pm at Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison. The lot is behind the building, off of Milton St. Please wear a mask when coming to pick up your lasagna to follow local orders.

In addition to the Mac and Cheese, we will also be offering our regular weekly bag of non-perishable items.

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we hope to see many of you on the 27th! Thank you to our neighbors at Rocky Rococo's for their support of this program.

¡Neighborhood House estará entregando macarrones con queso caseros listos para hornear el 27 de agosto de 4 a 6 pm! ¡Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida!

El Mac and Cheese estará disponible para recoger el jueves de 4 a 6 pm en el estacionamiento de Neighborhood House, ubicado en 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. El lote está detrás del edificio, cerca de Milton St. Use una máscara cuando venga a recoger su lasaña para seguir los pedidos locales.

Además de los macarrones con queso, también estaremos ofreciendo nuestra bolsa semanal regular de artículos no perecederos.

Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta. ¡Esto está abierto a todos y esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes el día 27! Gracias a nuestros vecinos de Rocky Rococo's por su apoyo a este programa.