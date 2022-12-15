Neighborhood House Community Meal

RSVP

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Neighborhood House's December Community Meal is stuffed manicotti! Pick up will be Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4-6 pm. Sign up to reserve your meal!

Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison. Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St. In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

Info

Food & Drink
608-255-5337
