Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: For this month's community meal, we will be offering ricotta stuffed shells with marinara, basil and Italian sausage links. A vegetarian option will be available.

Pick up will be Thursday, February 17, from 4-6 pm. Sign up in advance to reserve your meal. Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St. Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St.

In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick -up and we'd love to have you come in and show you what we have.

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

***

Para la comida comunitaria de este mes, ofreceremos conchas rellenas de ricotta con marinara, albahaca y salchichas italianas.

La recogida será el jueves 17 de febrero de 4 a 6 pm. Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida. La recogida se realiza en el estacionamiento trasero del Centro Comunitario de Neighborhood House - 29 S. Mills St. Nuestro estacionamiento trasero está ubicado detrás del edificio en Milton St.

Además de la comida, también tendremos nuestra despensa de alimentos sin cita previa. Si está interesado, háganoslo saber en el momento de la recogida y nos encantaría que viniera y le mostrara lo que tenemos.

Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org si tiene alguna pregunta.