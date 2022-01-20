Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: For this month's community meal, Neighborhood House will be offering take-and-bake seasoned pot roast with potatoes and root vegetables. Please note that bake time is expected to take at least two hours. One pan will approximately serve a family of four to five. Limit to one pan per household.

Pick up will be Thursday, January 20th, from 4-6 pm. Sign up here to reserve your meal.

Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.

Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St. In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick -up and we'd love to have you come in and show you what we have.

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

***

Para la comida comunitaria de este mes, Neighborhood House ofrecerá asado de olla sazonado para llevar y hornear con papas y vegetales de raíz.

Tenga en cuenta que se espera que el tiempo de horneado tome al menos dos horas.

La recogida será el jueves 20 de enero, de 16 a 18 horas. Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida.

La recogida se realiza en el estacionamiento trasero de Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.

Nuestro estacionamiento trasero está ubicado detrás del edificio de Milton St.

Además de la comida, también tendremos nuestra despensa de alimentos sin cita previa. Si está interesado, háganoslo saber en la recogida y nos encantaría que viniera y le mostrara lo que tenemos.

¡Por favor, envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta!