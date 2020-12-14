RSVP for Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Neighborhood House will be handing out ready to bake, homemade Spinach and Ricotta filled Manicotti with an Italian Sausage meat sauce or Marinara Sauce option topped with fresh Basil, Wednesday, January 20th, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal!

The Manicotti will be available for pick up on Wednesday from 4-6 pm at Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. The lot is behind the building, off of Milton St. Please wear a mask when coming to pick up your meal to follow local orders.

In addition to the meal, we will also be offering our regular weekly bag of non-perishable items, be sure to also sign up to reserve yours here: www.neighborhoodhousemadison.org/food

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we hope to see many of you on the 20th!

Thank you to our neighbors at Rocky Rococo's for their support of this program.

Neighborhood House entregará Manicotti casero relleno de espinacas y ricotta, listo para hornear, con salsa de carne de salchicha italiana o salsa Marinara cubierta con albahaca fresca, el miércoles 20 de enero de 4 a 6 pm. ¡Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida!

El Manicotti estará disponible para recoger el miércoles de 4 a 6 pm en el estacionamiento de Neighborhood House, ubicado en 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. El lote está detrás del edificio, cerca de Milton St. Por favor use una máscara cuando venga a recoger su comida para seguir las órdenes locales.

Además de la comida, también estaremos ofreciendo nuestra bolsa semanal regular de artículos no perecederos, asegúrese de registrarse también para reservar la suya aquí: www.neighborhoodhousemadison.org/food

Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta. ¡Esto está abierto a todos y esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes el 20!

Gracias a nuestros vecinos de Rocky Rococo's por su apoyo a este programa.