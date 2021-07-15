Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release This month we are offering chicken and rice with vegetables and cheese (vegetarian options available)!

Meal pick up will be Thursday, July 15, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal!

Pick up is in Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. The lot is behind the building off of Milton St.

In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick and you are welcomed to come in and utilize that service!

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we'll see you July 15th!

This meal can be vegetarian but it is not vegan or dairy-free.

Este mes nosotros estamos ofreciendo arroz con pollo con vegetales y queso (opciones vegetarianas disponibles)!

Puede recoger la cena, jueves el 15 de julio entre 4 y 6pm en Neighborhood House. Estamos ubicado en 29 S. Mills St. Madison, Wi. Puede recoger su cena en el lote detrás del edificio que queda por Milton St.

Además de la cena comunitaria, también tenemos una dispensa de alimentos que tiene muchos productos agrícolas frescos y comida enlatada. Si está interesado en esa comida adicional gratuita, habla con nosotros y podemos ayudarle!

Cualquier pregunta o duda puede enviar un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org

¡Nos vemos el 15 de julio!

Esta cena puede ser vegetariana pero no es vegana o libre de lácteos.