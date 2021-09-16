Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: For this month's community meal, we will be offering a fan favorite, take and bake stuffed manicotti!

There is will be a meat and a vegetarian option and the meal pick up will be Thursday, September 16th, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal! Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St. Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St. In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick and we'd love to come in and show you what we have!

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

Este mes para la cena comunitaria, vamos a prepara una comida favorita - stuffed manicoti, pasta rellena con queso! Tenemos una opción de carne o vegetariana, y se puede recoger la cena jueves el 16 de septiembre entre 4 y 6pm en Neighborhood House Community Center. Estamos ubicados en 29 S. Mills St., y puede recoger su cena en el parqueadero detrás del edificio que queda por Milton St.

Además de la cena comunitaria, tenemos una dispensa de alimentos que tiene muchos productos agrícolas frescos y comida enlatada. Si usted está interesado en utilizar ese servicio, porfavor, coméntanos cuando recoge su cena y nos gustaría mostrarle lo que tendremos.

Cualquier pregunta o duda puede enviar un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org

¡Nos vemos el 19 de agosto!