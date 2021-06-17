press release: Neighborhood House Community Meal: This month we are offering stuffed manicotti!

Meal pick up will be Thursday, June 17, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal! Pick up in Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. The lot is behind the building off of Milton St.

In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick and you are welcomed to come in and utilize that service! Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we'll see you June 17th!

Este mes nosotros estamos ofreciendo una pasta rellena de queso!

Puede recoger la cena, jueves el 17 de junio entre 4 y 6pm en Neighborhood House. Estamos ubicado en 29 S. Mills St. Madison, Wi. Puede recoger su cena en el lote detrás del edificio que queda por Milton St.

Además de la cena comunitaria, también tenemos una dispensa de alimentos que tiene muchos productos agrícolas frescos y comida enlatada. Si está interesado en esa comida adicional gratuita, habla con nosotros y podemos ayudarle!

Cualquier pregunta o duda puede eniar un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org

¡Nos vemos el 17 de junio!