Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: For this month's community meal, we will be serving manicotti with vodka sauce and Italian sausage.

Pick up will be Thursday, March 17, from 4-6 pm. Sign up to reserve your meal.

Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.

Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St.

In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. If you are interested, let us know at pick -up and we'd love to have you come in and show you what we have.

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

***

Para la comida comunitaria de este mes, serviremos manicotti con salsa de vodka y salchicha italiana.

La recogida será el jueves 17 de marzo de 4 a 6 pm. Regístrese para reservar su comida.

La recogida se realiza en el estacionamiento trasero de Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.

Nuestro estacionamiento trasero está ubicado detrás del edificio de Milton St.

Además de la comida, también tendremos nuestra despensa de alimentos sin cita previa. Si está interesado, háganoslo saber en la recogida y nos encantaría que viniera y le mostrara lo que tenemos.

¡Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta!