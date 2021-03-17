RSVP for Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: It's fish fry time! Neighborhood House is partaking in a long time Wisconsin tradition and will be serving up a Community Fish Fry on Friday, March 19 from 4 - 6 pm. Please use this sign up form to reserve your orders and help us plan accordingly.

Each individual portion consists of three fish fillets, homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, slice of rye bread, and a beverage.

Each portion is $15 with all proceeds going toward Neighborhood House youth programming. Payment will take place at the time of the actual order, no payment is due beforehand. Cash only.

Pick-up will take place on Friday March 19 (4 - 6 pm) in our back parking lot. Please give your name and then fish fries will be made to order. All orders are to-go. Weather depending, there will be some very limited outdoor seating available.

Pre-registration is required, but some limited day of/walk up orders will be taken for a cost of $20.

Please let us know if you have questions at info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org! We hope to see you there!!