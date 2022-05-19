Neighborhood House Community Meal
Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Neighborhood House's May Community Meal is everyone's favorite - STUFFED SHELL PASTA WITH MARINARA SAUCE! Meat and vegetarian options available.
Pick up will be Thursday, May 19 from 4-6 pm. Sign up here to reserve your meal!
Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.
Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St.
In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry from 4-7pm.
Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!
La comida comunitaria de mayo de Neighborhood House es la favorita de todos: ¡PASTA DE CONCHAS RELLENAS CON SALSA MARINARA! Carne y opciones vegetarianas disponibles.
La recogida será el jueves 19 de mayo de 4 a 6 pm. Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida!
La recogida se realiza en el estacionamiento trasero del Centro Comunitario de Neighborhood House - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.
Nuestro estacionamiento trasero está ubicado detrás del edificio en Milton St.
Además de la comida, también tendremos nuestra despensa de alimentos sin cita previa, 4 a 6 pm.
Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org si tiene alguna pregunta