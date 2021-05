press release: Neighborhood House Community Center is hosting another to-go Community Meal! This month's meal is Soup in a Bread Bowl with a choice of chili or broccoli cheddar. The meal will be available for pick up on Wednesday, May 19, from 4-6 pm. Sign up today to reserve one for each member of your family! ALL ARE WELCOME! SIGN-UP:

Sign-up here: www. neighborhoodhousemadison.org/ meals Cut off is the morning of and it is free for everyone who wants one.

Contact info@neighborhoodhousemadison. org with questions, comments, concerns.