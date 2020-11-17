RSVP for Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Neighborhood House will be handing out ready to bake, Penne Alla Vodka! Penne Alla Vodka is a pasta with a creamy tomato sauce that has a little bit of a kick (all alcohol is cooked out in the process)! The pasta will be ready for pick up on Thursday, November 19th, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal!

The Penne Alla Vodka will be available for pick up on Thursday from 4-6 pm at Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. The lot is behind the building, off of Milton St. Please wear a mask when coming to pick up your ziti to follow local orders.

In addition to the pasta, we will also be offering our regular weekly bag of groceries.

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we hope to see many of you on the 19th!

Thank you to our neighbors at Rocky Rococo's for their support of this program.

¡Neighborhood House entregará Penne alla Vodka, listo para hornear! Penne alla vodka es una pasta con una salsa de tomate cremosa que tiene un poco de sabor (¡todo el alcohol se cuece en el proceso)! ¡La pasta estará lista para recoger el jueves 19 de noviembre de 4 a 6 pm! ¡Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida!

El Penne alla Vodka estará disponible para recoger el jueves de 4 a 6 pm en el estacionamiento de Neighborhood House, ubicado en 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. El lote está detrás del edificio, cerca de Milton St. Por favor use una máscara cuando venga a recoger su ziti para seguir las órdenes locales.

Además de la pasta, también ofreceremos nuestra bolsa semanal de comestibles.

Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta. ¡Esto está abierto a todos y esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes el día 19!

Gracias a nuestros vecinos de Rocky Rococo's por su apoyo a este programa.