Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Neighborhood House's September Community Meal is studded manicotti! Pick up will be Wednesday, October 19, from 4-6 pm. PLEASE NOTE THE DATE CHANGE TO WEDNESDAY - this is different from other meals due to programming conflicts. Sign up to reserve your meal!

Pick up is in the back parking lot of Neighborhood House Community Center - 29 S. Mills St., Madison. Our back parking lot is located behind the building off Milton St. In addition to the meal, we will also have our walk-in food pantry. Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions!

***

¡La comida comunitaria de septiembre de Neighborhood House está repleta de manicotti! La recogida será el miércoles 19 de octubre de 4 a 6 pm. TENGA EN CUENTA EL CAMBIO DE FECHA AL MIÉRCOLES: esto es diferente de otras comidas debido a conflictos de programación. Regístrese para reservar su comida!

La recogida se realiza en el estacionamiento trasero del Centro Comunitario de Neighborhood House - 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI.

Nuestro estacionamiento trasero está ubicado detrás del edificio en Milton St. Además de la comida, también tendremos nuestra despensa de alimentos sin cita previa. Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org si tiene alguna pregunta.