RSVP for Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Neighborhood House will be handing out ready to bake, homemade Baked Ziti with an Italian Sausage meat sauce or Marinara Sauce option topped with fresh Basil, Friday, October 23, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal!

The baked ziti will be available for pick up on Friday from 4-6 pm at Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. The lot is behind the building, off of Milton St. Please wear a mask when coming to pick up your ziti to follow local orders.

In addition to the baked ziti, we will also be offering our regular weekly bag of non-perishable items. Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we hope to see many of you on the 23rd! Thank you to our neighbors at Rocky Rococo's for their support of this program.

eighborhood House entregará Ziti horneado casero listo para hornear con una salsa de carne de salchicha italiana o una opción de salsa marinara cubierta con albahaca fresca, el viernes 23 de octubre de 4 a 6 pm. ¡Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida!

El ziti horneado estará disponible para recoger el viernes de 4 a 6 pm en el estacionamiento de Neighborhood House, ubicado en 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. El lote está detrás del edificio, cerca de Milton St. Por favor use una máscara cuando venga a recoger su ziti para seguir las órdenes locales.

Además del ziti horneado, también estaremos ofreciendo nuestra bolsa semanal regular de artículos no perecederos.

Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta. ¡Esto está abierto a todos y esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes el día 23!

Gracias a nuestros vecinos de Rocky Rococo's por su apoyo a este programa.