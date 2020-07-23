Neighborhood House Community Meal

press release: Neighborhood House will be handing out ready to bake, homemade Lasagnas on Thursday July 23, from 4-6 pm! Sign up here to reserve your meal!

Lasagnas will be available for pick up on Thursday from 4-6pm at Neighborhood House's parking lot, located at 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. The lot is behind the building, off of Milton St. Please wear a mask when coming to pick up your lasagna to follow local orders.

In addition to the lasagna meal, we will also be offering our regular weekly bag of non-perishable items.

Please email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org with any questions! This is open to all and we hope to see many of you on the 23rd!

Thank you to our neighbors at Rocky Rococo's for their support of this program.

¡Neighborhood House estará entregando Lasagnas caseras listas para hornear el jueves 23 de julio de 4 a 6 pm! ¡Regístrese aquí para reservar su comida!

Lasagnas estará disponible para recoger el jueves de 4 a 6 pm en el estacionamiento de Neighborhood House, ubicado en 29 S. Mills St., Madison, WI. El lote está detrás del edificio, en Milton St. Por favor, use una máscara cuando vaya a recoger su lasaña para seguir las órdenes locales.

Además de la comida de lasaña, también ofreceremos nuestra bolsa semanal regular de artículos no perecederos.

¡Envíe un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org con cualquier pregunta! ¡Esto está abierto a todos y esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes el 23!

Gracias a nuestros vecinos en Rocky Rococo's por su apoyo a este programa.